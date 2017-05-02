Diane Forced to Watch Car Crash Replay

Diane insists “I do know the figures” and claims she just “misspoke”. Supreme awkwardness as the Daily Politics plays this morning’s car crash back to her…
Tom Watson on Boris Johnson:
“Boris Johnson is a cack-handed, cheese-headed fopdoodle, with a talent for slummocking about, who would do less damage to Britain’s reputation in the world if Theresa May sacked him as Foreign Secretary and replaced him with a souvenir paperweight.”