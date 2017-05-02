Danczuk Made to Grovel to Corbynista Who Might Replace Him

Danczuk’s downfall leaves Rochdale up for grabs: it might sound like a safe Labour seat but the LibDems have won it four times since 1972. Danczuk increased Labour’s majority from 889 in 2010 (when he took the seat off the LibDems) to 12,442 in 2015 – UKIP came second and the Tories a close third. If he stands as an independent – which, considering he has been threatening to for months, is highly likely – he would split the Labour vote. Take into account a collapsing UKIP vote and May’s opinion polls, and it becomes plausible the Tories could take seat they last held in 1951. With an independent Danczuk, Rochdale will be a fascinating five-way marginal…

Corbynista-ultra Katy Clark is being talked about as the current favourite to replace Danczuk on the ballot. Clark works in Corbyn’s office as his political secretary so her selection would be the ultimate parachute-job: it’s far from clear if that would fly with the CLP, who have several local councillor candidates lined up to choose from. Last week Clark withdrew from the race to replace Andy Burnham in Leigh, so she’s definitely interested in a Manchester seat. Perhaps she saw Rochdale on the horizon…

Even more galling for Danczuk – Guido hears he was made to speak to Katy Clark as his leader’s office contact regarding his suspension as recently as last week. A source said:

“Simon was on the phone to Katy just days ago trying to get some information from the leader’s office on what was going to happen, whether he would be let back in or not. All the time she was lining herself up for the seat.”

Likewise, a senior Shadow Cabinet minister is said to have called Danczuk warning him of Clark’s intentions. Will Rochdale tolerate a Corbyn shoo-in?