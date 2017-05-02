Corbyn: I’m Not Embarrassed By Diane

Corbyn insists he isn’t embarrassed by Diane Abbott after her clusterf**k this morning. Get your popcorn ready, she’s touring the studios again this afternoon…
Tom Watson on Boris Johnson:
“Boris Johnson is a cack-handed, cheese-headed fopdoodle, with a talent for slummocking about, who would do less damage to Britain’s reputation in the world if Theresa May sacked him as Foreign Secretary and replaced him with a souvenir paperweight.”