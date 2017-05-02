Campaign Report: 37 Days to Go

Diane Abbott has laid bare the chaos that Britain would face if Jeremy Corbyn is voted into Downing Street.

Labour will put 10,000 extra police officers on the streets for £300,000, £80 million, £300 million.

Labour is taking ethnic minority voters for granted. Don’t give May a coronation.

We don’t owe the EU a penny. UKIP MPs are needed for a genuine Brexit.

There should be a second referendum on the UK’s exit deal.

The cost of a Tory vote is more austerity. No pension triple-lock.

Diane Abbott’s car crash interview.

If you think the Tories are going to get seats into double figures in Scotland take the SNP to get under 49.5 seats bet at 5/6!

CON: 47% (-), LAB: 28% (-), LDEM: 8% (-1), UKIP: 8% (-), GRN: 4% (-) (ICM, 28 Apr – 02 May)

Tags:
May 2, 2017 at 5:16 pm



Quote of the Day

Tom Watson on Boris Johnson:

Boris Johnson is a cack-handed, cheese-headed fopdoodle, with a talent for slummocking about, who would do less damage to Britain’s reputation in the world if Theresa May sacked him as Foreign Secretary and replaced him with a souvenir paperweight.”

