Gloria De Piero has, as befits a former TV presenter, produced a campaign video which urges Labour voters to get out on June 9.
It’s not a typo she actually says it in the video. Gloria, the election is June 8…
Gloria De Piero has, as befits a former TV presenter, produced a campaign video which urges Labour voters to get out on June 9.
It’s not a typo she actually says it in the video. Gloria, the election is June 8…
Michael Crick on Safe Seats:
“In effect, new MPs are being elected day by day now, as, amid huge secrecy, small cabals of party bigwigs pick candidates for safe seats.”