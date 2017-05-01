Corbyn Slaps Down Clive, Mason and Owen

Clive Lewis’ leadership bid isn’t off to the best of starts. First he insulted Tory voters. Then he tweeted fake news. This weekend he has called for a second referendum – that really worked for Owen Smith – and, along with #Clive2017 cheerleaders Owen Jones and Paul Mason, said Labour should stand aside in Brighton Pavilion to let the Greens win. This has gone down like a cup of sick in the Leader’s Office, aware that the call will be seized on by the Tories for their ‘coalition of chaos’ narrative. Team Jez have slapped down Clive, Mason and Owen:
“Labour is fighting to win this election and will field candidates in every seat, with the exception of the Speaker’s on grounds of parliamentary protocol.”
Jon Lansman has talked about the Greens affiliating with Labour like the Co-op Party, but there is no appetite in the Leader’s Office to form a Progressive Alliance to let their friend Caroline Lucas win. The Tories are twisting the knife: “This is proof that Jeremy Corbyn’s MPs are already building a coalition of chaos to prop him up in Downing Street”. Another belter of an idea from Clive and his leadership team…