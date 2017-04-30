May: No Increase in VAT

BREAKING: @theresa_may promises #Peston the @Conservatives will not raise VAT after #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/nwUHNaxr7T
— Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) April 30, 2017
She also said she has “no plans” to raise taxes…
PM @theresa_may says she has “no plans” to raise taxes, but she doesn’t want to make “specific proposals” on taxes https://t.co/7RwcNDQfVr pic.twitter.com/Nt44vJiX39
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 30, 2017
That was the same form of words that George Osborne used in 2010. He went on to raise VAT…