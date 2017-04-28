Voters Already Tired of May’s Coalition of Cliches

The panel were in guarded campaign mode on Question Time last night. Sadly, Clive Lewis was not cross-examined on his fake news graph. So it fell to the audience to make the show: one man pointed out that it’s not just Westminster watchers who are already tired of Theresa May’s “strong and stable government” line. Coalition of cliches…

April 28, 2017 at 8:14 am



Radio Derby: “Do you know what a mugwump is?”

Theresa May: “What I recognise is that what we need in this country is strong and stable leadership.”

