Voters Already Tired of May’s Coalition of Cliches

This audience member says he bet his wife Damian Green would say ‘coalition of chaos’ tonight and calls for a more grown up debate #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/uqMgb6wCju — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) 27 April 2017

The panel were in guarded campaign mode on Question Time last night. Sadly, Clive Lewis was not cross-examined on his fake news graph. So it fell to the audience to make the show: one man pointed out that it’s not just Westminster watchers who are already tired of Theresa May’s “strong and stable government” line. Coalition of cliches…