Trouble For Andrew Turner

Trouble in the Isle of Wight, where Tory MP Andrew Turner is facing another battle with his local members. This morning Isle of Wight Tory party chairman Ian Ward wrote to members wanting rid of Turner to insist that the association executive had the final say and would be voting to reselect him. Turner has his enemies in the constituency – in 2015 two former chairmen of the Isle of Wight Tory association, Edward Giles and Denise Grannum, urged him to resign over his embarrassing private life (the poor man’s fiancee left him for his researcher). This afternoon a local news site claims Turner told A-Level students in his constituency that homosexuality is “wrong“. Now his reselection meeting, scheduled for 4pm today, has been delayed with a spurious excuse about avoiding confusion with the local elections. Will he survive?

UPDATE: The answer is no. He has stepped down…