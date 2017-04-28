Tory MP Quits, Concedes Defeat in Deselection Fight

It has been an honour and privilege but I have decided not to seek re-election as an MP but wish @theresa_may the best of luck on 8th June pic.twitter.com/N81YpQlwXq — David Mackintosh MP (@davidmackintosh) 27 April 2017

David Mackintosh has decided to not seek re-election. As Guido reported last week, Mackintosh was facing deselection after he became embroiled in a football club loans scandal. He reportedly infuriated members after he refused to resign. Gudio also told how he had been brutally trolled by the local association which held the selection meeting at the very same football club. They think it’s all over, it is now…