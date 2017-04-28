Campaign Report: 41 Days to Go

No new message. Senior Tories not on media round nor at televised campaign events.

The Tories’ economic plan has undermined the UK economy and is a threat to working people’s living standards.

Tim Farron has a springer spaniel called Jasper.

Only UKIP can stop the government backsliding on Brexit and immigration. Show your face in a public place.

The Greens stand up for LGBTIQA+ rights.

These elections are about standing up for Scotland. Vote SNP at the local elections on May 4th.

Weaker GDP numbers put pressure on May. UKIP’s campaign launch was disrupted by protesters.

Next permanent leader UKIP: Paddy Power have a list of just about everyone involved in UKIP. Deputy leader Peter Whittle looks good value at 10/1.

Scottish Westminster voting intention: SNP: 41% (-6) CON: 28% (+1) LAB: 18% (+3) LDEM: 7% (+3) (via YouGov / 24-27 Apr).

Tags:
April 28, 2017 at 5:21 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Michael Crick on Safe Seats:

“In effect, new MPs are being elected day by day now, as, amid huge secrecy, small cabals of party bigwigs pick candidates for safe seats.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Leader of Anti-UKIP Protest Embroiled in SWP Rape Scandal Leader of Anti-UKIP Protest Embroiled in SWP Rape Scandal
Hollobone Agrees Tory-UKIP Pact Hollobone Agrees Tory-UKIP Pact
David Mackintosh Quits David Mackintosh Quits
Happy Ed Balls Day Happy Ed Balls Day
Campaign Report: 42 Days To Go Campaign Report: 42 Days To Go
Zac Back? Watch Our Guy News Special Zac Back? Watch Our Guy News Special
Campaign Report: 43 Days To Go Campaign Report: 43 Days To Go
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Farron U-Turns and Sacks David Ward Farron U-Turns and Sacks David Ward
‘Spring’ Breaks: Jolyon’s Short-Lived New Party ‘Spring’ Breaks: Jolyon’s Short-Lived New Party
More Selection Shenanigans More Selection Shenanigans
Bouattia Ousted Bouattia Ousted
David Ward Becoming a Problem for Farron David Ward Becoming a Problem for Farron
Clive Lewis Slammed by ICM for Fake News Poll Clive Lewis Slammed by ICM for Fake News Poll
Radio 4 Gossips Link Peston to Today Radio 4 Gossips Link Peston to Today
Mirror Chicken Fattened for Election Slaughter Mirror Chicken Fattened for Election Slaughter
Len Tries to Stitch Up Liverpool Walton for His Bag Carrier Len Tries to Stitch Up Liverpool Walton for His Bag Carrier
Starmer on Corbyn: Then and Now Starmer on Corbyn: Then and Now
Updates: Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down? Updates: Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down?
Banks Bottles It Banks Bottles It