Predictably, Jezza’s IRA sympathies of old aren’t going down well on the doorstep. One veteran has posted a notice in his window bearing the badge of the Royal Corps of Transport and addresses this message to Labour canvassers:

“Dear Labour Canvassers, a proud forces veteran lives here, your leader supports the IRA. Knock at your own risk!”

One you won’t see from Labour MPs tweeting their “great day on the doorstep” tomorrow…