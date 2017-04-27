Sunday Times Sackings

Charles Hymas, the 27-year veteran who was head of news, and news editor Steve Bevan have both been fired.

Shell shocked reporters currently down the pub…

April 27, 2017 at 4:07 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nick Robinson on BBC’s lack of Brexit balance…

“Enough! Leave it out. Remain calm, the referendum is over. The duty we broadcasters had to ‘broadly balance’ the views of the two sides is at an end. Why? Because there are no longer two sides, two campaigns, two rival sets of spokespeople reading out those focus-grouped slogans.

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Radio 4 Gossips Link Peston to Today Radio 4 Gossips Link Peston to Today
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller
Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy” Revealed: New European’s Plan to “Stir Up Controversy”
Labour Breaks Own Leveson Pledge Labour Breaks Own Leveson Pledge
Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play
Legs-It Is Not Bigotry, It’s Popular Journalism Legs-It Is Not Bigotry, It’s Popular Journalism
Paul Mason Loses IPSO Complaint Against The Sun Paul Mason Loses IPSO Complaint Against The Sun
Amber Rudd & Fleet Street Don’t Understand Encryption Amber Rudd & Fleet Street Don’t Understand Encryption
Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires
We’ve Named the Wrong Man: Channel 4 News in Shocking Blunder We’ve Named the Wrong Man: Channel 4 News in Shocking Blunder
“St Patrick was an Immigrant” “St Patrick was an Immigrant”
FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud
FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud
Owen Jones Driven Off Twitter by Left-Wing Haters Owen Jones Driven Off Twitter by Left-Wing Haters
Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath Day Two Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath Day Two
Listen: Spreadsh*t Phil Listen: Spreadsh*t Phil
Ten Things Owen Jones Said About Jeremy Corbyn Ten Things Owen Jones Said About Jeremy Corbyn