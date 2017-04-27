INSIDE THE GREATEST ELECTION SCANDAL OF ALL TIME


If you think you know how a General Election is run by watching mainstream media or a shiny floored leader’s debate, then think again. When Labour voter and award winning filmmaker, John Walsh switched sides and became a Conservative candidate he lifted the lid on the real-life world of political campaigning. With unprecedented access and never-before-seen footage of a candidate’s campaign from the inside.

Controversial feature film ToryBoy The Movie made explosive discoveries about the now disgraced former Labour MP Sir Stuart Bell, outed as “Britain’s Laziest MP” but that was just the start……

This acclaimed film received award nominations and great reviews from across the political spectrum when it hit cinemas. Now you can get the chance to download ToryBoy The Movie via Vimeo and see what happened next in the short film ToryBoy The AfterMath.

WARNING: This film contains strong language throughout and scenes of politicians that some viewers may find offensive.

“JOHN WALSH’S MERRILY SHIT-STIRRING EXPOSE OF POLI-TRICKS” ★★★★ EMPIRE

“A REVEALING FACINATING ODYSSEY” ★★★★ RADIO TIMES

“ENGAGING AND PROVOCATIVE – SCREEN INTERNATIONAL

“THIS FILM IS CAUSING A POLTICAL RUMPUS” – BBC NEWS

“EXPLOSIVE DOCUMENTARY COULD FORCE A BY ELECTION” – GAZETTE

“THOUGHT PROVOKING AND REVEALING FILM” – BBC NEWS

“ASTONISHING AND GENUINLEY FUNNY” – BBC POLITICS SHOW

“DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR” – THE GUARDIAN

“I’D DEFY ANYONE WITH AN INTEREST IN POLITICS NOT TO ENJOY THIS FILM”
LORD MICHAEL ASHCROFT

“TORYBOY IS TERRIFIC, FUNNY, WISE AND HONEST” – JESSE NORMAN MP

