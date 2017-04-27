Hungry Hacks Mourn Moncrieff’s

Receipt-watching editors are breathing a sigh of relief today as journalists tuck into their final lunch at Moncfieff’s cafe bar, the hack’s boozer inside parliament. A 2012 FOI request revealed a glass of sauvignon blanc set scribblers back just £2.35, a pint was just £3.30 and you could get a plate of roasted half spring chicken with stuffing for £2.95 – excellent prices for expensive SW1. No more Moncrieff’s, where taxpayer-subsidised booze flowed freely, lubricating the minds of the nation’s political experts. Journos can still drink in many of parliament’s other taxpayer-subsidised bars…