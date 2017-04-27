Campaign Report: 42 Days to Go

Only the Conservatives can provide strong and stable leadership for the UK through Brexit and beyond.

Labour will end the Tory housing crisis.

“Labour are the worst opposition in human history.” “Smell my spaniel.”

The Tory compromise on the ECHR exposes the government’s soft Brexit. Paul Nuttall will stand for election.

The Greens will reverse any cuts to domestic violence centres. We are allied with the LibDems in Brighton.

Education, not independence, is the SNP’s top priority.

UK could join any future US attacks on Syria without consulting Parliament. Tony Blair thinks Theresa May will win.

Stoke-on-Trent South Tories 1/4, Labour 5/2. UKIP 66/1, LD 100/1, Greens 500/1

GUIDO TIP Take the 25% return from backing the Tories to win.

YouGov 25/26th April: Con 45% (-3), Lab 29% (+4), LibDem 10% (-2), UKIP: 7% (+2), Con lead 16.