BBC’s ‘Community Nurse’ is Prolific Corbynista Campaigner

This is why Labour will lift the Conservatives’ pay cap for NHS nurses and midwives. Watch and RT Danielle’s experiences → pic.twitter.com/I0EhlZM4p2 — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) 26 April 2017

Yesterday evening the BBC News Channel interviewed nurse Danielle Tiplady live in her NHS uniform. The on-screen caption described her only as a “community nurse“. Tiplady was highly critical of the government on NHS workers’ pay: “I know one friend for example who’s being forced to sell her flat because she cannot survive on a nurses’s salary.” The implication was that this is an ordinary nurse speaking on behalf of her colleagues…

Tiplady’s appearance was subsequently clipped and shared on Jeremy Corbyn’s official social media channels. The optics of an ordinary, uniformed nurse criticising the government would, of course, be irresistible for Labour. But neither the BBC nor Team Jez mentioned that Tiplady is far from your average nurse. While softly spoken on the news, Tiplady is, in fact, a vociferous hard-left campaigner…

Until recently Tiladay’s Twitter account used the name “Danielle vote Labour”.

Her bio still contains a heart emoji for the Labour Party.

She has addressed dozens of protest rallies where her favourite chant is “Tories out!”.

Addressed a CND rally alongside Corbyn while a student nurse at Kings College London.

Writes for “revolutionary socialist website” Counterfire.

Writes for the communist Morning Star.

She is a leader of the “sack Jeremy Hunt” Bursary or Bust campaign.

And here she is with the man himself:

The Corbynistas forever claim the Beeb are biased against them, yet Auntie didn’t mention any of this on the news last night…