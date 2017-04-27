Anti-CCHQ “Coup” in Upminster

A shock in Hornchurch and Upminster last night as Mark Field’s bag-carrier Julia Dockerill – of Downing Street memo fame – won the selection by an outright majority on the first ballot. The candidacy had been expected to go to either David Cameron’s former SpAd Shaun Bailey or Chris Grayling’s SpAd Simon Jones. However, multiple sources tell Guido that local association members were furious at being handed a Spadocracy shortlist by CCHQ, with no option of a local Brexiteer. So they decided to vote for Dockerill to prevent CCHQ’s favourites Bailey and Jones from winning the nomination. Bailey meanwhile was victim of a brutal briefing operation from senior association members. As one member put it to Guido: “The coup to stick two fingers up to CCHQ won”. A timely reminder of how local Tory associations cause grief when CCHQ tries to centralise control…