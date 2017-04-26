Zac Back? Guy News Tory Richmond Selection Special

All eyes on Zac Goldsmith at 7pm as he goes before his Tory association in Richmond to convince them he should be their candidate once more. There is a lot of support for Zac in certain Tory circles who believe he did the honourable thing in calling a by-election and deserves the chance to save Richmond from Sarah Olney. Other local Tories haven’t forgiven him for the events of the last year and want a new candidate. Guy News headed down to Richmond to gauge the feeling before tonight’s meeting. Many locals are distinctly unimpressed with Sarah Olney’s first few months as their MP and are susceptible to voting Zac this time round. Goldsmith certainly had better name recognition. Other locals were less obliging and dismissed their former MP as a “posh knob”…