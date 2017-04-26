Tories Threaten to Sue Locals Trying to Deselect Lopresti

Things are getting nasty in Filton and Bradley Stoke, where Tory MP Jack Lopresti faces a deselection battle. Guido hears the all-powerful association executive is on Team Lopresti, yet the members want him gone and have organised a petition to the executive to let them have a vote. On Monday the anti-Lopresti faction sent a letter to members calling for him to go. In response the local party chairman Barbara Lewis has emailed all members claiming a data breach and threatening to sue whoever is organising against Lopresti. She says: “When the person who sent it is identified, appropriate legal action will be taken”.

Bit of a stretch calling it a data breach, there are only a few dozen members and they all know each other personally. The anti-Lopresti faction have dubbed the move “Soviet“. Love rats, legal threats and poison pen letters. To think Labour types used to moan about Momentum… This is far tastier!