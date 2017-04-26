Top Corbynista Sam Tarry Parachuted in to Hull West

As Guido reported yesterday evening, top Corbyn campaign chief and hard-left TSSA union official Sam Tarry is being parachuted in to Hull West:

Several Labour sources saying top Corbynista Sam Tarry is being parachuted into Hull West — Alex Wickham (@WikiGuido) April 25, 2017

Guido can reveal the final shortlist of candidates to be interviewed by Labour’s NEC selection panel today. They are:

David Prescott: Red Prince and son of John, aide to Jeremy Corbyn. Has the benefit of actually being local and not being a southern carpetbagger.

Sam Tarry: Corbyn campaign chief, Momentum man. He's from Brighton. "Has he ever even been to Hull?" asks a local source.

Darren Hale: Local councillor, another Corbynista who gave a pro-Jez speech when he visited Hull.

Emma Hardy: Supposed moderate though considered soft and susceptible to Corbynista charms.

Sarah Hayward: Moderate, leader of Camden council, southerner. Though she went to Hull Uni.

James Anthony: Member of Unison's National Executive Committee.

Josh Newlove: Blairite councillor, works for Mandelson's think tank Policy Network.

Candidate in place by Friday. The locals would probably be happy with anyone but Tarry…