Top Corbynista Sam Tarry Parachuted in to Hull West

As Guido reported yesterday evening, top Corbyn campaign chief and hard-left TSSA union official Sam Tarry is being parachuted in to Hull West:

Guido can reveal the final shortlist of candidates to be interviewed by Labour’s NEC selection panel today. They are:

  • David Prescott: Red Prince and son of John, aide to Jeremy Corbyn. Has the benefit of actually being local and not being a southern carpetbagger.
  • Sam Tarry: Corbyn campaign chief, Momentum man. He’s from Brighton. “Has he ever even been to Hull?” asks a local source.
  • Darren Hale: Local councillor, another Corbynista who gave a pro-Jez speech when he visited Hull.
  • Emma Hardy: Supposed moderate though considered soft and susceptible to Corbynista charms.
  • Sarah Hayward: Moderate, leader of Camden council, southerner. Though she went to Hull Uni.
  • James Anthony: Member of Unison’s National Executive Committee.
  • Josh Newlove: Blairite councillor, works for Mandelson’s think tank Policy Network.

Candidate in place by Friday. The locals would probably be happy with anyone but Tarry…

John Curtice, professor of politics at Strathclyde University, says….

“The UKIP vote is going to the Tories. That’s the story of the first week of the campaign.”

