+ Selections Tonight +

  • Zac Goldsmith selected in Richmond Park by a landslide.
  • Esther McVey selected in Tatton.
  • Julia Dockerill selected in Hornchurch and Upminster, beating Shaun Bailey and Simon Jones.
  • Former MP Mary Macleod reselected in Brentford.
  • And former MP Lee Scott reselected in Ilford North.
  • 2015 candidate Simon Fell reselected in Barrow and Furness.
  • Ditto for Jane Hunt in Nottingham South.
  • Joy Morrissey from Centre for Social Justice selected in Ealing Central.

  • Corbynistas Sam Tarry and David Prescott beaten by Emma Hardy in Hull West.
  • Tom Watson’s ex Steph Peacock selected in Barnsley East.
  • Ellie Reeves, sister of Rachel and wife of PLP chair John Cryer, selected in Lewisham West.
  • Owen Smith-backing moderate Alex Norris selected in Nottingham North.
April 26, 2017 at 9:08 pm



"The UKIP vote is going to the Tories. That's the story of the first week of the campaign."

“The UKIP vote is going to the Tories. That’s the story of the first week of the campaign.”

