+ Selections Tonight +

- Zac Goldsmith selected in Richmond Park by a landslide.
- Esther McVey selected in Tatton.
- Julia Dockerill selected in Hornchurch and Upminster, beating Shaun Bailey and Simon Jones.
- Former MP Mary Macleod reselected in Brentford.
- And former MP Lee Scott reselected in Ilford North.
- 2015 candidate Simon Fell reselected in Barrow and Furness.
- Ditto for Jane Hunt in Nottingham South.
- Joy Morrissey from Centre for Social Justice selected in Ealing Central.
- Corbynistas Sam Tarry and David Prescott beaten by Emma Hardy in Hull West.
- Tom Watson’s ex Steph Peacock selected in Barnsley East.
- Ellie Reeves, sister of Rachel and wife of PLP chair John Cryer, selected in Lewisham West.
- Owen Smith-backing moderate Alex Norris selected in Nottingham North.