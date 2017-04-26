Peter Lilley Standing Down

“With some sadness I have decided not to seek re-election for Hitchin and Harpenden.

It has been an immense privilege over the last 34 years to represent the people of Hitchin and Harpenden and, before the boundary changes, the people of St Albans.

It has been a particular pleasure to work with an association which has been so supportive. They have my gratitude for their unfailing support.

As a result of their hard work, we have seen the Conservative vote, share of vote and majority increase in every general election – first in St Albans and then in Hitchin and Harpenden.

Now we have in Theresa May an outstanding Prime Minister in whom I have great confidence.

I profoundly hope she will be returned with a strong mandate to complete the process of leaving the EU and to seize the opportunities which regaining control of our laws, border, money and trade will give our country.

She, and whoever the people of Hitchin and Harpenden elect to succeed me, will have my full support.”