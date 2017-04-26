May to Corbyn: “You Are Not Up to the Job”

.@theresa_may attacks @jeremycorbyn at #PMQs, saying he “is simply not up to the job” pic.twitter.com/OTK8ccVT7a
— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 26, 2017
Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:
“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”