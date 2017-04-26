Malia Bouattia Ousted as NUS President

At last some good news for students – Malia “Zionist-controlled media” Bouattia has been ousted as NUS president, to be replaced by the Union of Jewish Students-endorsed Shakira Martin. Oh well, Malia can always be a LibDem candidate somewhere…
John Curtice, professor of politics at Strathclyde University, says….
“The UKIP vote is going to the Tories. That’s the story of the first week of the campaign.”