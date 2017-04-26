Jolyon Maugham Jumps the Shark

Twitter’s most pompous attention-seeking lawyer Jolyon Maugham has jumped the shark – he is setting up a new political party called “Spring“. The poor man has gone quite mad:

“Theresa May has an enormous majority. And is a relatively popular local MP. Nationally she is divisive. And Maidenhead voted overwhelmingly to Remain. Labour is non-existent in the seat. And it is not being targeted by the LibDems. For an independent, without a local infrastructure, the seat is in practice unwinnable. But. There are local pro-Remain groups. The seat has great symbolic value. And – most importantly – if we can inspire people with our celebration they will come again. They will come early, tomorrow. And knock on residents’ doors, and smile, and talk. The celebration will lay the foundations for a new political party. The strength of those foundations are our metric of success. We will collect members. We will build a brand. And we will raise funding. Spring. A new start. A brighter future. Spring is a party of the radical centre. Solutions for the world today and tomorrow. Not yesterday.”

Jolyon has accidentally published his plan for electoral success, dripping in self-importance and referring to himself in the third person:

Step One: Jolyon announces to The Maidenhead Advertiser that he’s standing. It filters out to the National Press. The website goes up, with a short biog, a teaser, a ‘register’ button and a ‘donate’ button. Step Two: We announce the festival and some acts. Step Three: We begin to release policies. What next: There is a lot to do. But. If you build it, they will come.

You’d need a heart of stone…

UPDATE: Jolyon has changed his mind:

I’m very lucky. I have some great friends in the music and creative industries. Serious people. “It’s a wonderful idea,” they said, “but completely impossible to execute in the available time.” I have at last, with great reluctance, accepted they were right. And I will not be standing.

That de-escalated quickly…