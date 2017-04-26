Farron U-Turns and Sacks David Ward

David Ward has been sacked. The LibDem candidate in Bradford East was criticised by the Prime Minister at PMQs this afternoon. Earlier today Tim Farron condemned Ward but said there could not be central interference in local selections:

“I think his decision to stand again, and the local party’s decision to select him, is wrong and I disagree with it completely. I don’t select our individual candidates and nor should I”

But now, after a meeting of senior Lib Dem officials, Farron has intervened and barred Ward from standing:

“I believe in a politics that is open, tolerant and united. David Ward is unfit to represent the party and I have sacked him.”

Better late than never…