David Ward Blames West For PC Keith Palmer’s Murder

In the aftermath of the Westminster terror attack, David Ward, the LibDem candidate in Bradford East, blamed the West for PC Keith Palmer’s murder:

Ward has been on LBC this morning to explain his comments and doubled down – agreeing with Stop the War that Britain has “reaped a whirlwind for Iraq and Afghanistan”:

Becoming a problem for Farron…

UPDATE: LibDem spokesman condemns Ward:

“David Ward’s comments are an affront to the victims of the Westminster attack. He absolutely does not speak for the party and we disassociate ourselves completely from his remarks.”

April 26, 2017 at 10:35 am



John Curtice, professor of politics at Strathclyde University, says….

“The UKIP vote is going to the Tories. That’s the story of the first week of the campaign.”

