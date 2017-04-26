Clive Lewis Slammed by Pollsters ICM for Spreading Fake News

Help me get re-elected, and keep the Tories out of Norwich South! Sign up here: https://t.co/OlFb8JiILR pic.twitter.com/TtRs66Ba2E — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) 25 April 2017

Clive Lewis has been slammed by pollsters ICM for spreading a fake news graphic showing a purported Labour lead in his Norwich South constituency. After realising the research firm’s name had been appended to the graph which shows Labour on 36% and the Tories on 28%, ICM’s Martin Boon slapped Lewis down in public:

@labourlewis Neither I, nor anyone at @ICMResearch has any knowledge of this poll. Please withdraw our name from it. — Martin Boon (@martinboon) 26 April 2017

Arguably Lewis has fallen foul of Section 106 of the Representation of the People Act 1983 in claiming false polling results for other candidates. Under the Act it’s an illegal practice to make a false statement about a rival candidate “for the purpose of affecting the return of any candidate at the election”. Lewis is yet to withdraw the tweet…