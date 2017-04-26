Campaign Report: 43 Days to Go

Theresa May is a strong leader.

Strong leadership is about standing up for the many not the few.

The nasty party has never been nastier.

The way to stop fraud in the aid budget is to slash the aid budget.

We will scrap tuition fees, bring back grants & match funding that would be lost after Brexit.

Pensioners should fear the Tory pensions bombshell.

Theresa May won PMQs, though she looked shifty on the triple lock.

Five or more incumbent Labour MPs to register a new political party before the next general election 6/4

Rolling polling average Con 46%, Lab 26%, LD 11%, UKIP 8%, Green 3%