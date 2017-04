Striking data from YouGov:

May, unlike Cameron, does not have a women problem:

She has a youth problem:

Labour’s youth problem is they don’t vote. The old saying still rings true

“If a man is not a socialist by the time he is 20, he has no heart. If he is not a conservative by the time he is 40, he has no brain.”

What is it about leaving education, becoming a taxpayer, a homeowner and a parent that shifts voters to the right? The reality of responsibilities…