Starmer on Corbyn: Then and Now

This morning was the first time Guido has watched Sir Keir Starmer give a speech. Hopefully it will be the last. His drab, dreary performance does not bode well for his #Starmer2017 leadership bid, it is remarkable that this bore is the second favourite to be the next Labour leader. Today he asked voters to believe that only a Labour government with Jeremy Corbyn as PM can get Britain a good Brexit deal:

“The only way to stop [a hard Brexit] and to build a fairer Britain is to elect a Labour Government. A Labour Government who will reset our approach to Brexit, rebuild relations with the EU and make sure that jobs, the economy and rights come first.”

Really? Starmer should listen to the words of a Shadow minister who resigned in June 2016, in the days following the referendum, because he did not believe Corbyn could negotiate a decent deal:

“It is clear that [Labour] needs a much louder voice on the critical issues of renegotiating the UK’s place in the world and mitigating the damaging impact of our exit from the EU. It is simple untenable now to suggest that we can offer an effective opposition without a change of leader.”

Who wrote those words? Keir Starmer…

