Disloyal Mandelson Questions Corbyn’s Loyalty

On Newsnight last night Lord Mandelson was less than helpful on the eve of Keir Starmer setting out the party’s nuanced Brexit policy, designed to respect the result and not upset voters in Labour’s heartlands whilst placating Labour’s overwhelmingly pro-Remain MPs. He called it an “equivocal, fence sitting position”…

The Prince of Darkeness then said that Corbyn should go after losing the general election “I hope he doesn’t stay”. He said that “any Labour leader with an ounce of loyalty to the Labour Party” would go after losing an election. Conveniently forgetting that Neil Kinnock appointed Mandelson as Labour’s director of communications in 1985 and stayed on as leader even after losing the 1987 general election…

Labour’s left will see this as Mandelson getting his betrayal in early. Why Labour moderates keep undermining the election campaign baffles Guido. Tom Watson is wisely keeping his powder dry and every utterance loyal. Watson knows Labour’s selectorate will not back a candidate tainted by regicide.

Tags:
People:
April 25, 2017 at 8:12 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn:

“I’m not a defender or supporter of ISIS.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Esther McVey for Tatton Esther McVey for Tatton
Zac Back? Zac Back?
UKIP’s Islamo-Banifesto UKIP’s Islamo-Banifesto
Karen Danczuk Seeks Selection in Bury Karen Danczuk Seeks Selection in Bury
Corbyn and Sturgeon At Same Event Corbyn and Sturgeon At Same Event
Updates: Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down? Updates: Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down?
Tories Mistakenly Share Private Conference Call PIN with Opposition Tories Mistakenly Share Private Conference Call PIN with Opposition
Len and Seamus’s Champaign Celebration Len and Seamus’s Champaign Celebration
Campaign Report: 48 Days To Go Campaign Report: 48 Days To Go
Campaign Report: 49 Days to Go Campaign Report: 49 Days to Go
Listen: Dawn Butler Car Crash Interview Listen: Dawn Butler Car Crash Interview
Manifesto Lookahead: Six Tory Policies in Peril Manifesto Lookahead: Six Tory Policies in Peril
McVey for Upminster? McVey for Upminster?
Watch: Corbyn Crowd Boos and Shouts Down ITV Question Watch: Corbyn Crowd Boos and Shouts Down ITV Question
Coalition of the Others Still Behind Tories Coalition of the Others Still Behind Tories
NEC Swerves Corbyn Loyalty Pledge NEC Swerves Corbyn Loyalty Pledge
Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News
CCHQ Caught on Hop: Not Enough Tory Candidates CCHQ Caught on Hop: Not Enough Tory Candidates
Campaign Report – 50 Days to Go Campaign Report – 50 Days to Go
PMQs Sketch PMQs Sketch