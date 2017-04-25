Disloyal Mandelson Questions Corbyn’s Loyalty

What is Labour’s position on Brexit? “Search me” – says former Labour minister Lord Mandelson on #newsnight pic.twitter.com/lxzI2ZnuHD — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) April 24, 2017

On Newsnight last night Lord Mandelson was less than helpful on the eve of Keir Starmer setting out the party’s nuanced Brexit policy, designed to respect the result and not upset voters in Labour’s heartlands whilst placating Labour’s overwhelmingly pro-Remain MPs. He called it an “equivocal, fence sitting position”…

“Any person with an ounce of loyalty or responsibility to the Labour party” would resign after election defeat – Lord Mandelson #newsnight pic.twitter.com/gTZs6pooLI — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) April 24, 2017

The Prince of Darkeness then said that Corbyn should go after losing the general election “I hope he doesn’t stay”. He said that “any Labour leader with an ounce of loyalty to the Labour Party” would go after losing an election. Conveniently forgetting that Neil Kinnock appointed Mandelson as Labour’s director of communications in 1985 and stayed on as leader even after losing the 1987 general election…

Labour’s left will see this as Mandelson getting his betrayal in early. Why Labour moderates keep undermining the election campaign baffles Guido. Tom Watson is wisely keeping his powder dry and every utterance loyal. Watson knows Labour’s selectorate will not back a candidate tainted by regicide.