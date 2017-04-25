Len Tries to Stitch Up Liverpool Walton For His Bag-Carrier

A Labour HQ source says Len McCuskey’s bag-carrier Dan Carden is trying to secure the selection in Steve Rotheram’s soon to be vacated seat of Liverpool Walton. Unite are trying to use their sway on Labour’s NEC to have Carden imposed as the candidate – remember all Labour selections are dictated centrally by the NEC. Other Labour candidates battling Carden for the seat include Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson and Angela Eagle’s former aide Dan Hughes, who somewhat bizarrely also worked on Corbyn’s leadership campaign. Carden is a true believer, on the loony wing of the loony left…

