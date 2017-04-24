Last week Guido asked Zac Goldsmith if he was tempted to try to unseat Sarah Olney in Richmond. Unusually he did not reply. Guido hears Zac is being considered “very seriously” as one of the three CCHQ-shortlisted candidates for the Tory nomination. Some local Tories are ready to forgive and remember the work Zac did for them in Richmond. Others are shall we say less keen. One to watch…

UPDATE: Zac tells the Sun “I don’t know if I’ll stand”. Seems a judgement will be made on the feeling among local Tories…