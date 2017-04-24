UKIP’s Islamo-Banifesto

UKIP going big on Islam this morning:

Ban face coverings. Nuns and beekeepers exempt.

Ban sharia law

Make girls at risk of FGM have annual medical examinations. Err…

Presumption of prosecution for parents of FGM girls

All official documents in English alone. What about the Welsh?

Make Pakistani grooming a hate crime

Make “honour” crimes an aggravating factor

Muslim schools taken over by DfE if found to be teaching anti-Israel sentiment

Moratorium on new Islamic state schools. That’s state schools which are Islamic, not ISIS supporters…

Abolish postal voting on demand

Some of it very sensible – few would argue that postal voting needs to be looked at or that honour crimes need stronger punishments. Other sections a little out there. A manifesto for internet commenters…