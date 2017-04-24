Tory Association Trolls Deselection Fight MP

Last week Guido reported that Tory MP David Mackintosh is facing a deselection battle in Northampton. Members of his local association have had enough of Mackintosh after he was embroiled in a hugely dodgy loans scandal involving missing money and the local football team, Northampton Town FC. Just how bad are things looking for Mackintosh? Well, his local association have just changed the venue of the Special General Meeting where they will attempt to deselect him. It will now be held at Suite 1897, Sixfields Stadium, home to Northampton Town FC. Local Tory politics can be absolutely brutal…