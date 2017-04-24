#Starmer2017 Kicks Off Tomorrrow

The bookies’ new Labour leadership favourite is Yvette Cooper at 5/1. Her 2017 campaign is off to a strong start and the other runners are jostling for position, tomorrow the bookies’ former favourite Keir Starmer (6/1) will get a chance to show a bit of leg with a Brexit focused press conference in SW1.

It says something about the state of the Labour Party that, despite not even being an MP, David Miliband (repeat David) is joint second favourite with Clive Lewis and Lisa Nandy at 14/1.

Guido has put a few quid on outsiders Tom Watson (30/1) – who will be in a powerful position should Corbyn resign immediately after his crushing defeat – and John McDonnell (30/1), just in case Jez limps on until the autumn party conference and the Labour left manage to fix the rules to make McDonnell their candidate on a “we was betrayed” platform.

Tags: ,
People:
April 24, 2017 at 4:33 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn:

“I’m not a defender or supporter of ISIS.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Esther McVey for Tatton Esther McVey for Tatton
Zac Back? Zac Back?
UKIP’s Islamo-Banifesto UKIP’s Islamo-Banifesto
Karen Danczuk Seeks Selection in Bury Karen Danczuk Seeks Selection in Bury
Corbyn and Sturgeon At Same Event Corbyn and Sturgeon At Same Event
Updates: Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down? Updates: Who’s Standing? Who’s Standing Down?
Tories Mistakenly Share Private Conference Call PIN with Opposition Tories Mistakenly Share Private Conference Call PIN with Opposition
Len and Seamus’s Champaign Celebration Len and Seamus’s Champaign Celebration
Campaign Report: 48 Days To Go Campaign Report: 48 Days To Go
Campaign Report: 49 Days to Go Campaign Report: 49 Days to Go
Listen: Dawn Butler Car Crash Interview Listen: Dawn Butler Car Crash Interview
Manifesto Lookahead: Six Tory Policies in Peril Manifesto Lookahead: Six Tory Policies in Peril
McVey for Upminster? McVey for Upminster?
Watch: Corbyn Crowd Boos and Shouts Down ITV Question Watch: Corbyn Crowd Boos and Shouts Down ITV Question
Coalition of the Others Still Behind Tories Coalition of the Others Still Behind Tories
NEC Swerves Corbyn Loyalty Pledge NEC Swerves Corbyn Loyalty Pledge
Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News Watch: Barry Gardiner Loses It on Sky News
CCHQ Caught on Hop: Not Enough Tory Candidates CCHQ Caught on Hop: Not Enough Tory Candidates
Campaign Report – 50 Days to Go Campaign Report – 50 Days to Go
PMQs Sketch PMQs Sketch