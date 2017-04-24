Nuttall Does a Ken: Barricades Himself In, Won’t Say If He’s Standing

Paul Nuttall has done a Ken Livingstone – barricading himself inside a room in the Marriott County Hall to hide from the Lobby’s questions about whether he will stand in the election. There is no escape:

Here is Nuttall setting in for the long haul. This picture from inside the room:

Who will break first: the UKIP leader or Her Majesty’s press corps? And why won’t Nuttall say if he’s standing on June 8?

UPDATE: Nuttall escapes into a taxi:

He still won’t say if he’s standing…

Pics via the Lobby.
April 24, 2017 at 11:58 am



