Move to Deselect Love Rat Tory Lopresti

A move is on to deselect Tory MP Jack Lopresti in Filton and Bradley Stoke. This letter is circulating among association members who want rid:

“This is an opportunity for you to decide whether you wish Mr Lopresti to continue to be our candidate… 

“There are many of us who feel very strongly that Mr Lopresti is not representing our constituency in a very good way.

“Locally there are several excellent people who are already on the CCHQ approved candidate list and would love to have this opportunity to represent us. We feel that one of these people should be given a chance.”

In 2015 Lopresti found himself on the front page of The Sun when he was exposed for having an affair with fellow Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns. Many members of Lopresti’s local association strongly sided with his jilted ex-wife…

