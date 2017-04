ConHome reports Esther McVey has been shortlisted by CCHQ to be the Tory candidate in George Osborne’s Tatton seat. The Tories had looked at Hornchurch and Upminster for McVey but decided against after the local association expressed its desire for a local candidate. Not exactly the jackpot for Esther – Tatton is set to be abolished in the boundary review (if it goes ahead). Which means she’d end up having to find another seat all over again…