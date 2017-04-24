LibDems Challenging Bercow, Labour Step Aside

The LibDems are breaking with convention and standing a candidate against the Speaker in his Buckinghamshire seat. John Bercow will face a challenge from Sarah Lowes. He lets everyone treat Tim Farron like the House’s punching bag anyway so the LibDems don’t really have anything to lose standing against him.

Delighted to be @BucksLibDems Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Buckingham, offering voters a strong voice in Parliament #GE2017 — Sarah Lowes (@SarahLowesLD) April 23, 2017

Labour advertised for candidates in Buckinghamshire though Guido is told this is an admin error and the party will not be challenging him. The Tories must be just a little bit tempted…