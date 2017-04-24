Labour: “Never Been a Better Time” to Borrow £500 Billion

Labour First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones says “there’s never been a better time to borrow“ £500 billion. Speaking on Sunday Politics Wales yesterday the most senior Labour figure in Wales said:
Presenter: “The Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said £500bn more borrowing in order to give the economy a bit of a boost – you’d go along with that then would you?”
Carwyn Jones: “Yes I would. Let’s remember…”
Presenter: “£500bn extra borrowing?”
Carwyn Jones: “There’s never been a better time to borrow. It’s cheap.”
Quite a day: Communist-endorsed Labour arguing with themselves about Trident, but at least they agree on borrowing half a trillion pounds more…