Double Danczuk in Commons? Karen Seeks Selection in Bury

Karen Danczuk is seeking selection as a Labour candidate in Bury North, Guido can reveal. The ‘selfie queen’ of politics – who was married to Rochdale MP Simon – submitted an application for the seat last week. A source close to Karen points to her work as a prominent campaigner on child abuse and regular media experience as preparing her for a bigger role in public life:

“Karen connects with people, she’s a poor girl done good, and she’s a local girl. She’s serious about getting selected.”

Karen was previously a Labour councillor in Rochdale. The first husband and ex-wife combo in parliament?