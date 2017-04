Emily Thornberry was on LBC over the weekend talking about the impact of VAT on people on middle incomes. An important issue, though it was illustrated by Thornberry with a rather odd example:

“Things like VAT are things that people on average incomes are hardest hit – we all have to buy milk.”

Milk is zero-rated. No one pays VAT on milk. This is a more embarrassing mistake than not knowing the price of a pinta…