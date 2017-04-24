Corbyn and Sturgeon at Same Event Today

The Tories’ main, barely believable attack line this election is that if you vote Labour you’ll get a “coalition of chaos” with the SNP. So, naturally, Jeremy Corbyn is heading up to Scotland to address the Scottish TUC conference this afternoon, when Nicola Sturgeon will be there giving her own speech. The SNP say there are “no plans” for Jez and Nicola to meet, but imagine the reaction in CCHQ if there was a chance corridor brush by. Incidentally, while Jez is up there the Scottish TUC congress will be voting on a motion to “reiterate its opposition to Trident renewal”…

An aside, senior puerile Tories have taken to using an acronym for their election attack line. They have been privately joking, “If you vote Labour, you’ll get Corbyn’s CoC”…

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn:

“I’m not a defender or supporter of ISIS.”

