Campaign Report: 45 Days to Go

Jeremy Corbyn is a danger to national security.

The trade unions are in our DNA; our government would act preferentially towards the unions.

We now have a record 100,000+ members, we are back as a fighting force.

Ban the burka, ban sharia law, girls at risk of FGM should have annual medical examinations.

UKIP’s agenda is Islamaphobic, the Greens are the party of multiculturalism.

The more Tory MPs there are, the heavier the price Scotland will pay.

Labour Trident chaos, UKIP burqa ban.

Con 1/8, Hung Parliament 6/1, Lab 20/1, LibDem 66/1, UKIP 200/1, Green 1000/1

ICM/Guardian poll, Con 48% (+2), Lab 27% (+2), LD 10% (-1), UKIP 7% (-1), Greens 3% (-1).