Another Top SpAd Leaving

Since the election was called Theresa May has lost her spinners Katie Perrior and Lizzie Loudon, and now Philip Hammond has lost his SpAd, the experienced Hayden Allen:

“After working on three General Election campaigns, I always said I wouldn’t stay for a fourth campaign, and after nearly seven years, in three different Government departments, I’ve decided it is time to leave Government to explore new opportunities. It’s been a huge privilege and honour to work in the MoD, FCC and HM Treasury, under two different Prime Ministers and during a period of considerable change, globally and domestically. I wish the Prime Minister and the Chancellor well for the campaign ahead and look forward to the return of a strong Conservative Government on 9 June.”

Apply if you’re happy to take a bucket of negative briefings from Number 10 when the next Budget unravels…

Jeremy Corbyn:

“I’m not a defender or supporter of ISIS.”

